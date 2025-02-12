Resonance Creates Waves Once Again in JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Results!

Students of Resonance Junior Colleges, Hyderabad; created history and reaped an unprecedented performance in the JEE main 2025 January attempt, announced today. Resonance is a nationally renowned premier institute known for producing the top rankers in IIT, NIT, NEET, and the Medical entrance exams.

53 students of Resonance Junior Colleges scored above the 99 percentile in the exam. The outstanding performers, parents, and teachers were felicitated by Sri Purnachandra Rao, Director, Resonance Educational Institutions, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, felicitated outstanding performers, parents, and teachers at the Resonance Junior College, Madhapur.

Speaking on the occasion of the JEE Main 2025 Results Celebration, Purnachandra Rao expressed his immense pride and joy over the outstanding achievements of Resonance Hyderabad students. All the students for achieving this tremendous success in JEE first attempt. This is a different JEE after many years, after COVID, every JEE we have seen fancy results. After a lot of gaps, the original JEE results has come out. So last year, in the same occasion, I think, from Telugu states alone, almost like 20 students scored 100 % for this time, it came to two, that means the JEE is back with its true potential and the paper standards, everything is increasing. So maybe the similar standard of quality in the JEE advanced paper also you can expect and also in the JEE Second attempt also you can expect. This session 1 has given mixed experiences to multiple students. Out of all those arts, there are some students who have done extremely good and came forward and produced these extraordinary results. So this shows the hard work and dedication of the students and faculty members.

He stated, "Resonance has once again set a benchmark of excellence with exceptional results in the latest JEE Main exam. Our students have showcased their hard work, perseverance, and dedication, achieving phenomenal success in one of the toughest competitive exams in the country. This accomplishment is not just a testament to their relentless efforts but also a reflection of the unwavering support and guidance provided by our experienced faculty and the trust of parents who believed in us."

He further added, "This incredible milestone reaffirms Resonance’s commitment to academic excellence and quality education. Our well-structured curriculum, expert mentorship, and a student-centric approach have enabled our students to perform at the highest level. The success of our Resonites is a collective achievement of students, teachers, and parents, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each one of them."

He concluded by saying, "This is just the beginning! We look forward to seeing our students excel further in JEE Advanced and achieve their dreams of securing seats in IITs and NITs. Resonance will continue to support and empower aspiring engineers with the best resources, strategies, and motivation to succeed."

✅ 100 Percentile achieved in multiple subjects at the national level.

✅ 53 Resonance Hyderabad students secured an overall 99+ percentile.

✅ 265 Resonance Hyderabad students scored 99+ percentile in multiple subjects.

✅ Top results from every campus in Hyderabad!

✅ Vedant (99.94 percentile) and Haritej (99.92 percentile) emerged as top scorers from Resonance Hyderabad!

JEE Main 2025 – Top 10 Students from Resonance Hyderabad Campuses

S.No Student Name JEE Main Total Application No. %tile 1 VEDENT SAXENA 2.5031E+11 99.9492 2 NAGAMWAR HARITEJ 2.5031E+11 99.9226 3 Palla Shiva Sanketh Reddy 2.50311E+11 99.8799 4 P VENNELA 2.5031E+11 99.7259 5 AVANEESH NITIN KABRA 2.50311E+11 99.712 6 BINGI SRIHARSHA 2.50311E+11 99.69 7 P DIVITH REDDY 2.50311E+11 99.6575 8 SIDDHARTH RAGHAVA 2.50311E+11 99.5659 9 KSHITHIJ JAIN 2.50311E+11 99.5611 10 Pranay Venkatesh 2.5031E+11 99.5179



























