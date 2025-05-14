Live
- Special cell formed to expedite high-rise building approvals
- The role of math in solving global challenges
- IIIT-B hosts patent workshop to boost academic innovation
- Preparing students for real-world challenges through hands-on learning
- Promote horticulture to ensure double income to farmers: CM
- Reimagining engineering careers: Beyond IITs and IT jobs
- Summer special trains to clear extra rush
- Officials told to resolve public issues at the earliest
- Mock drill conducted at Peda Jalaripeta
- Union Cabinet to meet today following success of 'Operation Sindoor', India-Pak ceasefire
Retail inflation eases to 3.16%
Highlights
Analysts paint a positive outlook
New Delhi: Retail inflation has moderated to 3.16% in April, down from 3.34% in March, according to official data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday. This is the lowest year-on-year inflation since July 2019.
The decline in inflation is attributed to a decrease in prices of vegetables, pulses and products, fruits, meat and fish, personal care and effects and cereals and products. Effectively, headline inflation declined 18 basis points in April 2025 compared to March 2025.
Next Story