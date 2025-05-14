Retail inflation eases to 3.16%

New Delhi: Retail inflation has moderated to 3.16% in April, down from 3.34% in March, according to official data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday. This is the lowest year-on-year inflation since July 2019.

The decline in inflation is attributed to a decrease in prices of vegetables, pulses and products, fruits, meat and fish, personal care and effects and cereals and products. Effectively, headline inflation declined 18 basis points in April 2025 compared to March 2025.