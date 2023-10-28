  • Menu
RGICL unveils new policy

Hyderabad: Reliance General Insurance Company Limited (RGICL), a leading general insurance company in India has unveiled a new policy ‘Reliance Limit Sure-Pay As You Drive’.

According to the company the new policy truly values customers' needs and consumption habits. This offering willallow the users to tailor the policy to their specific needs. Whether someone has a car that runs less or is driven infrequently, this policy is designed to accommodate their unique requirements.

Rakesh Jain, CEO, RGICL, said: “Here at Reliance General Insurance, we have engineered this new-age product that meets the latent demand of protecting underused vehicles in the market.”

