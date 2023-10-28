Live
- Rs 20 cr extortion-cum-death threat email to tycoon Mukesh Ambani
- A party without leader resorting to old habit of undoing people's mandate in K'taka: Congress on BJP
- 150 underground Hamas sites struck in air operations, IDF
- ‘Support BJP candidates in Suryapet’
- Khammam: BRS on a wave of optimism
- Kamal- Mani Ratnam collaborates after 36 years, goes on floors
- Suryapet: Amit Shah promises BC CM if BJP voted to power in Telangana State
- Leo Movie Netflix Ott Release Date Revealed
- Lifestyle choices that are affecting your sperm count
- Dussehra Winner: Bhagavanth Kesari Grosses 112.18 Crores in 1st Week
Just In
RGICL unveils new policy
Highlights
Hyderabad: Reliance General Insurance Company Limited (RGICL), a leading general insurance company in India has unveiled a new policy ‘Reliance Limit...
Hyderabad: Reliance General Insurance Company Limited (RGICL), a leading general insurance company in India has unveiled a new policy ‘Reliance Limit Sure-Pay As You Drive’.
According to the company the new policy truly values customers' needs and consumption habits. This offering willallow the users to tailor the policy to their specific needs. Whether someone has a car that runs less or is driven infrequently, this policy is designed to accommodate their unique requirements.
Rakesh Jain, CEO, RGICL, said: “Here at Reliance General Insurance, we have engineered this new-age product that meets the latent demand of protecting underused vehicles in the market.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS