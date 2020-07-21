RK Singh inaugurates India's first public EV charging plaza in New Delhi

RK Singh has inaugurated India's first public EV (Electric Vehicle) charging plaza at Chelmsford Club in New Delhi on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Singh said, "the EV charging plaza is a new avenue for making e-mobility ubiquitous and convenient in India. He said such innovative initiatives are imperative for the creation of a robust e-mobility ecosystem in the country." Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy,has inaugurated India's first publicat Chelmsford Club in New Delhi on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Singh said, "the EV charging plaza is a new avenue for making e-mobility ubiquitous and convenient in India. He said such innovative initiatives are imperative for the creation of a robust e-mobility ecosystem in the country."

The charging plaza has been set up with a focus on enhancing energy efficiency and promoting e-mobility. This plaza will host 5 EV chargers of different specifications.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) is spearheading the EV ecosystem development in India by undertaking demand aggregation for procuring EVs and identifying innovative business models for implementation of Public Charging Station. EESL in collaboration with NDMC has established the public EV Charging Plaza in Central Delhi. It is the first of its kind in India. The plaza will host 5 Electric Vehicle Chargers of different specifications.

The Minister also launched Retrofit of Air-conditioning to improve Indoor Air Quality for Safety and Efficiency (RAISE) national programme - a joint initiative of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

"I believe the RAISE initiative can potentially alleviate the issue of bad air quality in workspaces across the nation and pioneer ways to make them healthier and greener. I look forward to the success of their programme," he said.

EESL has undertaken a retrofit of its office air-conditioning and ventilation system. This is a part of the larger initiative to "Retrofit of Air-conditioning to improve Indoor air quality for Safety and Efficiency" developed for healthy and energy-efficient buildings, in partnership with USAID's MAITREE programme. EESL's corporate office in Scope Complex has been taken up as a pilot for this initiative. The pilot focuses on improving indoor air quality (IAQ), thermal comfort, and energy efficiency (EE) in the office's air conditioning system.