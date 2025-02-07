Rolls-Royce and Triveni Engineering ink MoU for 4MW marine gas turbine generators

Rolls-Royce Marine North America Inc. and Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited (NSE: TRIVENI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to collaborate on programmes for 4MW marine gas turbine generators (GTG) for customers in India. This would include several key areas including design, development and manufacturing of the marine GTGs, as well as comprehensive sales and support activities.

John Shade, EVP for US Business Development and Future Programmes, Rolls-Royce Defence, said:

“Rolls-Royce has a proven track record of powering some of the world’s most advanced naval platforms, including the U.S. Navy's DDG-51 destroyer. India is a key strategic growth market for Rolls-Royce and we are confident that our industry-leading marine gas turbine generators are an ideal choice to power the Indian Navy’s future fleet.”

Abhishek Singh, SVP of Business Development and Future Programmes for India and Southeast Asia, Rolls-Royce, added:

“This MoU with Triveni is part of our efforts to bring the combined strengths of our naval marine products and services to the customer here. This is significant, given the potential to establish end-to-end support for our marine gas turbine generator in India, from installation and testing to after-market support. Rolls-Royce has proudly supported India’s defence forces for several decades, and over the years, we have continued to build strategic partnerships in-country to enable the localisation and production of our products.”

Tarun Sawhney, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. (Triveni) said:

“We are excited with this technology collaboration with Rolls-Royce for indigenously manufacturing their cutting-edge proven marine gas turbine generators in India. Such a partnership can not only help us bring advanced technology to power India’s naval defence requirements, but also help enhance the capability of indigenous naval defence ecosystem in the country.

Building on five decades of expertise and experience in rotary engineering and engineered solutions, and riding on India’s indigenisation journey, our Defence business has emerged as a preferred supplier to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard with superior technologies and capabilities. Our expertise lends the versatility needed to take on the development of a range of engineered equipment and systems for different applications. We are also setting up a new multi-modal Defence facility with large-scale infrastructure for manufacture, integration and testing of various naval marine equipment.”

With over 80 years of experience in naval markets, Rolls-Royce is a leading provider of power and propulsion solutions on major global programmes. Since the birth of the Allison 501-K17 in 1972, Rolls-Royce has led the marine gas turbine generator market. This is a trend that has continued right through to today. More than 350 Rolls-Royce gas turbine generators are in active operation with navies around the world, including the British Royal Navy, Republic of Korea Navy, Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force and the U.S. Navy. Over 280 of these are in operation with the U.S. Navy alone.

The U.S. Navy’s DDG-51-class, the longest production program for surface warships in the history of the U.S. Navy, has received over 200 Rolls-Royce AG9140 generator sets (three sets per ship, each delivering 3MW of power). The AG9140s are powered by the 501-K34 engine, an upgrade of the original 501-K17 model delivered to the Spruance-class. As the DDG-51 program has evolved and the demand for more electrical power has intensified, Rolls-Royce has responded by developing next generation capability such as the AG9160 generator set developed to deliver even greater controls, reliability and packaging enhancements. Each AG9160 will deliver 4MW at 4160V, 60Hz of electrical power – a 33 percent increase on its predecessor, the AG9140.

In India, Rolls-Royce is well-positioned with a strong ecosystem for aerospace and defence, and its mtu engines power several vessels of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

Triveni is a prominent player in India’s high-speed gears market with proven capabilities in manufacturing energy-efficient, high-power and high-speed products and solutions for defence. With installations spanning over 80 countries and a strong global potential, the business also has an enhanced focus on international growth. Triveni’s Defence business riding on India’s indigenisation journey has emerged as a preferred supplier to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard with contemporary technologies and capabilities. The Company continues to invest in capacity and manpower, R&D and technologies to capitalise on the growing Indian economy and industrialisation opportunities, while also leveraging its solid foundations to power global growth aspirations.