Rolls-Royce intends to double its sourcing in India by 2030, in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision

Rolls-Royce is reinforcing its commitment to India, signalling its intent to double its supply chain sourcing from the country over the next five years. As a strong proponent of the ‘Make in India’ programme, Rolls-Royce sources a wide range of high-precision parts and engine components for its Civil Aerospace, Defence and Power Systems businesses from numerous Indian partners, and has long-term plans to grow India’s participation in its global supply chain.

With plans to grow its presence and participation in India’s defence sector, Rolls-Royce will now seek to increase its sourcing of complex parts for advanced aerospace engines, naval propulsion systems, diesel engines and gas turbine engines. This strategic move also aligns with Indian Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh’s call for greater integration of Indian companies into global supply chains (during his recent visit to the United Kingdom).

Speaking about the company’s plans, Nicola Grady-Smith, Chief Transformation Officer, Rolls-Royce said:

“India is fast emerging as a preferred hub for global sourcing, and we are looking to broaden our partnerships here to support both our business growth and the Government of India’s vision to ‘Make in India for the world’. Over the years, Rolls-Royce has helped bolster in-country manufacturing capabilities to meet the highest global quality standards. The focus is now on strengthening relationships with both existing and potential future Indian suppliers, to help develop capabilities to manufacture complex engine components locally for global markets.”

At Asia’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India 2025, Alex Zino, Executive VP for Business Development and Future Programmes for Rolls-Royce (Defence) spoke about the announcement. He said:

“India plays a significant role in our long-term strategy, both as a sourcing hub and as a strategic partner in advancing defence technologies. We are committed to serving the needs of India's armed forces, and remain focused on participating in co-development opportunities for critical combat engine technologies. Strengthening the supply chain and enhancing ecosystem capabilities at this time will create a solid foundation for future co-production opportunities, and support India’s vision of becoming a self-reliant defence powerhouse.”

Following a legacy of successful technology transfer for licensed production of various engines in the defence domain, Rolls-Royce has established an ecosystem of strategic partnerships, skilled talent, engineering and digital capabilities, service delivery, supply chain and manufacturing in India.

The company has strong joint ventures with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Force Motors, as well as long-standing relationships with Tata, Bharat Forge, Godrej & Boyce and others, for manufacturing and sourcing complex parts for its businesses.

More than 2000 high-skilled engineers work in-house and through outsourced agreements, contributing to global development programmes. Today, Rolls-Royce is well-positioned to pursue growth opportunities across all the sectors in which it operates.