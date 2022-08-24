Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched in Telangana

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-sized (250cc-750cc) motorcycle segment, launched the new Hunter 350 in Telangana.

Engineered and designed for the urban hustle, the new Hunter 350 is a remixed roadster with the character of a Royal Enfield re-imagined in a stylish, compact-yet-muscular geometry, that can tackle crowded city streets, suburban backroads and beyond, with aplomb.

Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan, said, "There were always a set of passionate motorcyclists that loved our brand, but did not find the right kind of attitude within our portfolio. The Hunter 350 is for them. It combines the strengths of seemingly different species, and brings it together in a super stylish and fun package that is an all-new flavour of pure motorcycling with the unmistakable Royal Enfield character."

Aimed at young riders, Hunter 350 is available for test ride and bookings in Telangana. It starts at Rs 1,49,900 for the Factory series, Rs 1,63,900 for the Dapper Series and Rs 1,67,757 for the Rebel series (ex-showroom, Telangana). Available in colour options such as rebel blue, rebel red, rebel black, dapper ash, dapper white, dapper grey, factory black and factory silver.

The Hunter 350 is distinctly unique within the Royal Enfield line-up. Built on the award-winning 350cc J-series platform, combined with a highly flickable Harris Performance chassis, it delivers agility without fragility on city streets and sheer, grin-inducing pleasure on the open road.