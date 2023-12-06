Rs 1.51-trn GST evasion this fiscal

New Delhi: As many as 71 showcause notices have been issued to online gaming companies for alleged GST evasion of over Rs1.12 lakh crore during financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24, the Union Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The total Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion detected by central GST officers in the current fiscal (till October 2023) was Rs1.51 lakh crore, while 154 persons have been arrested. A recovery of Rs18,541 crore was made so far this fiscal. Giving details of detection of GST evasion, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in 2022-23 fiscal, evasion to the tune of over Rs 1.31 lakh crore was detected and 190 persons were arrested. A total of Rs33,226 crore was recovered during the fiscal. In 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20, GST evasion stood at Rs73,238 crore, Rs49,384 crore and Rs40,853 crore, respectively.

To a question in the Rajya Sabha on the amount of tax evasion and number of show cause notices issued to online gaming companies, Chaudhary said: “71 show cause notices involving GST to the tune of Rs1,12,332 cr have been issued to online gaming companies during financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24 (up to October 2023). As these notices are pending adjudication, the respective GST demand is not yet determined under the provisions of CGST Act, 2017.”