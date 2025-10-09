Live
Rubicon Research IPO: Kotak & Motilal Funds Invest Rs 169 Crore
Kotak and Motilal Mutual Funds invest Rs 169 crore in Rubicon Research ahead of its IPO. Check IPO details, price band, and subscription dates.
Kotak Mutual Fund and Motilal Mutual Fund have together invested about Rs 169 crore in Rubicon Research, a pharmaceutical company, ahead of its IPO.
Details of the deal:
General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte Ltd sold 34.86 lakh shares (2.25% stake) at Rs 484.47 per share.
Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund bought 16.4 lakh shares (1.06% stake) for Rs 79.4 crore.
Kotak Midcap Fund bought 13.3 lakh shares (0.86% stake) for Rs 64.4 crore.
Kotak Manufacture In India Fund bought 5.16 lakh shares (0.33% stake) for Rs 25 crore.
Earlier, General Atlantic had sold shares to other investors, but these are not part of the upcoming IPO.
Rubicon Research IPO Details
Total IPO Size: Rs 1,377.5 crore
Fresh Issue: Rs 500 crore
Offer For Sale (OFS): Rs 877.5 crore by General Atlantic
IPO Dates: Opens October 9, closes October 13
Price Band: Rs 461–485 per share
Use of Funds: Mainly debt repayment (Rs 310 crore) and business growth through acquisitions and other projects