Live
- Congress MLA voices concerns over developmental works
- Delhi HC orders inclusion of Delhi Chess Association representatives in AICF voter list
- Byju's saga: Investors, edtech company battle it out at NCLT
- Renowned environmentalist K M Chinnappa dies at 84
- MWC 2024: Harvard Labs' Polar ID: A Game-Changer in Smartphone Security
- Is Rashmika Mandanna Confirming Her Marriage with Vijay Deverakonda? Fans Speculate After Viral Post.
- Rajeshwar Rajesh addressed awareness meeting
- Tamirisa Ramacharyulu statue unveiled
- Delhi HC laments concealment of income in matrimonial cases, upholds maintenance order
- Yakshagana commemorative postage stamp unveiled
Just In
Russia to ban gasoline exports for six months from March 1
Russia will introduce a six-month ban on gasoline exports, beginning March 1, a spokesperson for Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.
Moscow: Russia will introduce a six-month ban on gasoline exports, beginning March 1, a spokesperson for Russian Deputy Prime MinisterAlexander Novaksaid on Tuesday.
Talking to reporters, the spokesperson said the move aims to offset the growth in demand in spring and summer and another possible measure is to increase the diesel sales rate on the stock exchange to 16 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.
The restriction will not apply to the countries in the Eurasian Economic Union, the report said.
Previously, Russia introduced a ban on gasoline exports from September 21 to November 17 in 2023 to stabilise the price situation in the domestic motor fuel market.
The ban was lifted after the domestic fuel market reached saturation and a supply surplus was established.