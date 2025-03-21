Sagarmala 2.0 will churn out Rs 12-trn investments

New Delhi: The Centre is currently executing 839 projects worth Rs5.79 lakh crore under the ‘Sagarmala’ programme, with 272 projects already completed at an investment of Rs1.41 lakh crore. The next ‘Sagarmala 2.0’ initiative is a visionary upgrade with a new focus on shipbuilding, repair, breaking and recycling. Backed by Rs40,000 crore in budgetary support, it aims to catalyse investments worth Rs12 lakh crore over the next decade, said the government.

According to Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, 234 port modernisation projects worth Rs2.91 lakh crore are underway, with 103 projects completed, adding 230 MTPA capacity.

In connectivity, 279 projects worth Rs2.06 lakh crore are being implemented, with 92 projects completed, boosting 1,500 km of port links.

“Port-led industrialisation saw 14 projects worth Rs55,000 crore, with nine completed. Over 310 projects worth Rs26,000 crore under Coastal Community Development and Inland Waterways have benefitted 30,000+ fishermen and coastal infrastructure,” according to the minister.

The Ministry has also provided Rs10,000 crore for 119 projects across coastal states and UTs under Sagarmala.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the huge value of maritime sector, that remained neglected for decades, was realised with Sagarmala,” said Sonowal at the 4th National Sagarmala Apex Committee Meet.