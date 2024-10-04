Saint-Gobain Gyproc India launches New Training Center in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh

Saint-Gobain Gyproc India is pleased to announce the inauguration of its latest residential training center in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in its long-term commitment to skill development in India’s construction sector. This center is the 9th Gyproc training facility in the country. The initiative aims to provide free, industry-relevant training in the Drywall and False-Ceiling trades, ensuring individuals from diverse socio-economic backgrounds have the opportunity to enhance their skills and improve their employment prospects.

For over a decade, Gyproc has transformed India’s construction landscape by equipping individuals with industry-relevant skills that address the critical gap in skilled labor. Gyproc’s commitment goes beyond providing technical knowledge, it encompasses a holistic approach to building a future-ready workforce capable of adapting to the evolving needs of modern construction. The Gonda training center further underscores this mission, offering specialized programs in Drywall and False Ceiling installations that empower workers to excel in one of the most vital sectors of the economy.



With the construction industry rapidly expanding, the demand for skilled workers is at an all-time high. Gyproc’s training centers play a pivotal role in meeting this demand, ensuring that trainees receive comprehensive, hands-on experience that sharpens their technical abilities and enhances their long-term employability. The training is offered free of cost, reflecting Gyproc’s commitment to inclusivity and providing equal access to opportunities, regardless of socio-economic background. Additionally, participants will benefit from job placement assistance, further solidifying their pathways to stable, well-paying careers.



Mr. Sudeep Kolte, Managing Director of Saint-Gobain India – Gyproc Business, remarked on the initiative: "Our partnership with Pratham Foundation has been central to our mission of driving skill development across India. With the inauguration of the Gonda training center, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering individuals with the skills necessary to succeed in the construction industry. By equipping them with specialized knowledge and practical expertise, we are helping to build a future-ready workforce that will support the sustainable growth of India’s infrastructure."



Gyproc’s role in skill-building and vocational training has been a cornerstone of its strategy for sustainable growth. Since 2013, the company has dedicated itself to creating an ecosystem where individuals can gain industry-specific skills that not only meet the immediate demands of employers but also prepare them for long-term career advancement. Gyproc delivers high-quality, practical training that helps bridge the gap between educational theory and real-world application. The Gonda training center will offer comprehensive learning experiences that cover technical knowledge, safety protocols, and sustainable building practices, ensuring that trainees are well-rounded professionals capable of contributing to India’s evolving construction needs.



In the years ahead, Saint-Gobain Gyproc India remains committed to its vision of creating sustainable employment opportunities through skill development. By focusing on building talent at the grassroots level, the company plays a crucial role in ensuring India’s construction sector remains competitive, resilient, and poised for continued success.

