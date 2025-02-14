SAKSHAM (Samrakshan Kshamatha Mahotsav) 2024-25 to be held on February 16

India has made remarkable progress over the past decade and is poised to become the thud largest economy in the world by 2027. As a result, the country is also experiencing s significant rise in income levels and industrial growth, which has led to an increased demand for petroleum products. With India now being the third-largest consumer of petroleum products globally, meeting this demand presents an increasingly challenging task

In this context, the conservation of petroleum becomes crucial. The mantra. "Sach Drop of Oil Conserved is Equal to a Drop of Oil Produced," should resonate in our daily lives, guiding our actions and encouraging meaningful contributions to petroleum conservation in light of this, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Government of India, has initiated various steps to promote the conservation of petroleum products, including nationwide educational campaigns to raise awareness about the need for fuel conservation and the adoption of green, clean energy sources.

Saksham 2024-25 is one such campaign, spearheaded by the oil industry, aimed at driving home the message of fuel conservation. The campaign, which commences on 14th February 2025, will span several activities to promote oil conservation, such as training programs. group talks, quizzes, debates, technical workshops, concerts, talent shows, walkathons (16th February), cyclothons (23rd February), fuel-efficient cooking contests, and fuel-efficient driving contests. The campaign will also leverage social media, television, radio, and print media to communicate the importance of fuel conservation and sustainability

As the State Level Coordinator for the oil industry in Telangana (representing IOCL, HPCL BPCL, and GAIL), we are pleased to announce the inauguration of SAKSHAM 2025 in Telangana, where we will involve around 150 school children, oil and gas stakeholders, and officials from oil companies to kickstart the state-level activities.

Throughout the campaign, various events will be held to promote oil conservation across different population segments. These include:

Walkathons on 16th February 2025

Cyclothons on 23rd February 2025

Public seminars and awareness programs

Competitions in schools

Fuel efficiency contests.

Agricultural workshops

LPG Panchayats

Technical seminars for industrial segments.

Mass awareness programs through media (Radio, TV, Social Media) -

EVICNG vehicle rallies

The participation of school children, housewives, daily commuters, transporters, and the general public is crucial in amplifying the impact of this initiative. Active and voluntary participation will not only promote the message of oil conservation but also help the nation move towards cleaner, greener energy solutions.

The oil marketing companies are also taking significant steps to promote sustainability, including blending ethanol with petrol, promoting green fuels like CNG, and setting up EV charging stations. These initiatives support the transition to sustainable, clean, and green fuels, contributing to a cleaner environment and a sustainable future.

We encourage all stakeholders to join hands and contribute to this noble cause. Together, we can make a difference in the conservation of petroleum and the protection of our environment for future generations.

