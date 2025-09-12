Live
- Adulterated milk unit busted
- State gives more financial power to BDOs
- CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as new Vice President today
- SC to hear bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and others in 2020 Delhi Riots case today
- No shortage of fertiliser in Odisha, says CM Majhi
- Om Birla bats for use of IT, AI in democratic institutions to get closer to people
- 'Surprising, he was good man': Trump on ex-Brazilian President’s 27-year sentence
- Irrigation Minister praises CM’s water management strategy
- Sebi board meet today; regulatory reforms on anvil
- Key indices continue winning streak
Salesforce partners with Jeena Sikho Lifecare
Salesforce, announced its collaboration with Jeena Sikho Lifecare, an Ayurvedic healthcare and wellness company, to accelerate its digital transformation and enhance patient care. This collaboration leverages Salesforce’s AI-driven solutions to streamline operations, optimise patient engagement and expand access to holistic healthcare through digital platforms.
Acharya Manish, MD, Jeena Sikho Lifecare, said: “At Jeena Sikho, Our mission is to treat critical illnesses holistically and bridge the gap between Ayurveda and modern healthcare. By joining hands with Salesforce, we’ve created a digital infrastructure that not only enhances patient experiences but also supports our broader vision of expanding Ayurvedic healthcare across India. This allows us to provide more accessible, efficient, and personalized treatments.”