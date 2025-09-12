Salesforce partners with Jeena Sikho Lifecare

Salesforce, announced its collaboration with Jeena Sikho Lifecare, an Ayurvedic healthcare and wellness company, to accelerate its digital transformation and enhance patient care. This collaboration leverages Salesforce’s AI-driven solutions to streamline operations, optimise patient engagement and expand access to holistic healthcare through digital platforms.

Acharya Manish, MD, Jeena Sikho Lifecare, said: “At Jeena Sikho, Our mission is to treat critical illnesses holistically and bridge the gap between Ayurveda and modern healthcare. By joining hands with Salesforce, we’ve created a digital infrastructure that not only enhances patient experiences but also supports our broader vision of expanding Ayurvedic healthcare across India. This allows us to provide more accessible, efficient, and personalized treatments.”