Samsung Innovation Campus Will Expand Six-Fold to Train 20,000 Indian Students in Future-Tech Domains During 2025

The skilling programme, will expand to 10 states this year, up from four in 2024. It will upskill 20,000 students in future-tech skills such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and Coding & Programming during 2025, a six-fold increase over last year's 3,500 students. Alongside technical training, the students will also receive instruction in soft skills to enhance workplace readiness, while eligible candidates will be supported with placement assistance in relevant industries.

“Samsung is proud to be a long-standing partner in India’s growth journey. Samsung Innovation Campus, which is aligned with the Government of India’s Skill India and Digital India initiatives, reflects our shared vision of harnessing technology to unlock opportunities for the youth. Through Samsung Innovation Campus, we are equipping India’s youth with future-ready skills, helping them prepare for the digital economy and drive the country’s progress. We remain committed to expanding access to skilling and employment opportunities, especially for students from underserved communities, and to support the Government’s vision of a digitally-empowered India,” said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Strategic Focus on Scale and Inclusion

Samsung has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) to train 10,000 students in emerging technologies across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal. A second MoU with the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) will extend the programme to another 10,000 students in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

A key emphasis this year will be on Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with 5,000 students from each state set to receive training in future technologies. The initiative is designed to democratize access to future-tech skills by reaching both urban and semi-urban areas, ensuring that underserved communities are not left behind in India’s digital transformation.

Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) and Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC), both National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC)-approved entities, will implement the programme through their networks of accredited training partners and centres. Since its launch in India in 2022, Samsung Innovation Campus has trained 6,500 students in future technologies.

Samsung Innovation Campus: A Key Pillar of CSR in India

Samsung Innovation Campus is part of Samsung’s broader CSR strategy, alongside programmes such as Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, which encourages youth innovation and problem-solving for social good. Together, these initiatives are designed to improve access to education, foster creativity, and prepare India’s next generation to thrive in a technology-driven future.