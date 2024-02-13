Samsung partners Princeton University for 6G network tech

Seoul : The South Korean giant said on Tuesday that Samsung Research America (SRA), its research and development organisation, has partnered with Princeton University in the US to jointly develop next-generation 6G network technologies.

Under the collaboration, SRA will become a founding member of Princeton University's "NextG Initiative Corporate Affiliates Program," aiming to spearhead R&D in 6G technologies, according to Samsung Electronics.

The programme was launched by the university's School of Engineering and Applied Science last year to accelerate the adoption of new technologies and enhance innovation across various sectors, including cloud and edge networks, intelligence sensing and network resilience, reports Yonhap news agency.

SRA will participate in the corporate affiliate program, along with other companies, including Ericsson, Intel, MediaTek, Nokia Bell Labs, Qualcomm Technologies and Vodafone.

"We encourage Princeton's researchers to continue innovation and develop disruptive technologies that could bring major breakthroughs in 6G," Charlie Zhang, senior vice president at SRA, was quoted as saying in a statement by Samsung Electronics.

The move came as Samsung Electronics, a global leader in the world's smartphone and memory chip markets, has been actively focusing on the development of next-generation communication technology.

It established the Advanced Communications Research Center (ACRC) in 2019 and hosted the inaugural Samsung 6G Forum in 2022.