Samsung Wallet Introduces Digital Car Key Support for Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs in India

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the rollout of Digital Car Key compatibility with Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs through Samsung Wallet, offering more car owners a seamless way to use their Galaxy smartphones to unlock, lock, and start their vehicles. Built directly into Galaxy devices, Samsung Wallet’s Digital Car Key lets users lock, unlock and start the paired vehicle without a physical key. Users can also share their Digital Car Key with friends and family for limited time period, managing access as needed.

“We are very excited to bring Mahindra eSUV owners the incredible convenience of Samsung Digital Key through Samsung Wallet. Expanding access to Samsung Digital Car Key is an important part of our commitment to delivering connected and secure experiences within the Galaxy ecosystem. Our partnership with Mahindra marks another exciting step forward in making everyday activities—like driving—hassle-free for more Galaxy users,” said Madhur Chaturvedi, Senior Director, Services & Apps Business, Samsung India.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Executive Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said, “Our Electric Origin SUVs – XEV 9e and BE 6 have captivated our customers with their advanced technology and futuristic designs. We are delighted to partner with Samsung to bring yet another first-in-class feature – Digital Car key via Samsung wallet, ensuring every journey is even more seamless and convenient. This latest innovation again exemplifies Mahindra's commitment to delivering an exceptional ownership experience with premium, intelligent electric SUVs for India.”

Should a device containing a Digital Car Key be misplaced or stolen, users can remotely lock their device or delete their data including the Digital Car key via the Samsung Find service, further safeguarding their vehicles. With biometric or PIN-based user authentication requirements, Samsung Wallet protects the vehicle, ensuring privacy and security with every interaction.