Samvat 2082 begins on modest note

Mumbai: The Indian stock markets edged higher on Tuesday in the special Muhurat trading session held to mark Diwali 2025 and the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, Vikram Samvat 2082.

Considered an auspicious event, Muhurat trading is a long-standing tradition symbolising prosperity and good fortune for investors.The Sensex ended 62.97 points, or 0.07 per cent higher, at 84,426.34, while the Nifty rose 25.45 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 25,868.60.

“Despite lighter volumes and bouts of mild profit booking, the index maintained its footing well above key short-term supports, underscoring firm underlying momentum and continued investor confidence,” analysts said.

“Technically, the structure remains bullish as long as Nifty sustains above 25,800, with 25,750 acting as immediate support. On the downside, 25,600–25,500 serves as a key support band, while a decisive breakout above 26,000–26,300 could lead to fresh lifetime highs,” they added.