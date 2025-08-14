SAT & TOEFL Olympiad 2025 Announced: A Launchpad for Study Abroad Aspirants to Assess Preparedness

▪ Grade 9 th -12 th students following CBSE, ICSE / ISC, IB, IGCSE or state boards curricula are eligible to participate

▪ Over 2000 students from India expected to take the mock test to assess preparedness

▪ Scheduled to be held online on September 6 and 7, 2025

▪ SAT & TOEFL Olympiad 2025 supported by College Board, ETS, Galvanize Global Education, KREA University, Lumiere Education

▪Top scorers & winners to receive rewards & scholarships up to ₹15 Lakhs each

In a move to empower international education aspirants in India, the SAT & TOEFL Olympiad 2025 is being organised on September 6th & 7th, 2025. In collaboration with ETS (owners of TOEFL & GRE), College Board (administrators of SAT), Galvanize Global Education, and other pioneers in profile building, admissions counselling and more, this online sample test for SAT & TOEFL offers a comprehensive solution for study abroad aspirants, offering the opportunity to earn rewards and scholarships in their university admissions journey. Schools looking for group bookings, or individual students, can register at www.satolympiad.org.

Students from Grade 9th-12th, following CBSE, ICSE / ISC, IB, IGCSE or state boards, are eligible to participate. By participating, students receive detailed, expert analysis of their performance, helping them ascertain their strengths and identify areas for improvement. Additionally, the Olympiad unlocks access to exclusive scholarships and valuable resources, such as test preparation materials, profile-building guidance, and admissions counselling - all essential components from leading knowledge and scholarship partners for participating students of the SAT & TOEFL Olympiad. This initiative not only prepares students academically but also empowers them with the tools and confidence needed to succeed in their education journeys.

As one of the Knowledge Partners for the Olympiad, Sachin Jain, Country Manager, India & South Asia, ETS stated, “As the most widely accepted English Language Test taken by more than 13,000 institutions in 160+ countries including USA, UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, etc., TOEFL has been enabling study abroad aspirations of Indian students for last 60+ years. This Olympiad will not only help students evaluate their readiness to take the TOEFL test but also open a gateway to scholarship benefits as they embark on their study abroad journey.”

Participation benefits that are available to every applicant & Rewards for winners

- Lumiere Education: 100% scholarships for the top 2 scorers on the Lumiere Research Mentorship Program, valued at $2,900.

- Galvanize Global Education:

SAT & TOEFL prep material worth ₹5,000; 100% scholarships for the top 3 scorers on profile building, admissions support, and SAT prep valued up to ₹9,00,000/- each.

100% fee waivers on the actual SAT exam for the top 3 scorers, valued at $111 each.

In addition, ₹2,500 off on the TOEFL Registration Fee for all registered participants.

- ETS India: 100% TOEFL Test Fee waiver scholarships for the top 2 scorers, valued at ₹16,900 each.

- Krea University: 50% scholarship on the Summer School Program 2026 for the top 10 scorers.

- Gyandhan: ₹10,000 off processing fees for all participants; 100% processing fee waiver for the top scorer on education loans.

- Inner Compass Village: 100% scholarship for the top 2 scorers; 10% off on the Leadership Strengths Lab program, valued at ₹45,000 for all participants.

- Roam: International student SIM card valued at $15; $30 off on UPI credit-bearing courses for all participants.

- Makers Asylum: 20% scholarship on their Innovation School program valued at ₹2,30,000/- for top 10 scorers.

- SaPa Academy: Self-paced music course by a SaPa instructor, valued at ₹999 for all participants; 20% scholarship on three music courses (Carnatic vocal, flute, and Hindustani vocal) for all students scoring above 1500in the SAT Olympiad.

Several more scholarships are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Galvanize Global Education, a trusted Knowledge Partner, brings world-class expertise to aspiring students across the world with their personalized test preparation, profile building, and admissions counselling services. Announcing the SAT & TOEFL Olympiad 2025, Ram Srinivasan, Co-Founder & CEO of Galvanize Global Education said, “Indian students harbor immense aspirations to study at the world's best universities, and they are strategically positioned globally to achieve these goals when equipped with proper mentorship and preparation tools. Through this Olympiad, we provide more than just test preparation, we offer a comprehensive roadmap to their dream institutions, whether they're targeting Ivy League universities or liberal arts colleges. This holistic approach to the application process is also being adopted by leading Indian universities, and we are proud to support them in this endeavor as well.”

For updates and registration, students can visit the official SAT Olympiad website (satolympiad.org) and follow the campaign on social media using #SATOlympiad2025. For assistance, they can WhatsApp at +91-9962009896 and can email their queries at [email protected].

With robust institutional backing and a student-first vision, SAT & TOEFL Olympiad 2025 is all set to become a milestone event in the global readiness journey of Indian youth.

