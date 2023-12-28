Live
- 2023 sees Global South find its voice in India
- SBI hikes interest rates on FDs
- Visakhapatnam : Citizens for Democracy call to voice views, protect constitutional rights
- UGC cautions students about MPhil
- Srikakulam: Aurobindo extends aid to kin of fishermen
- Congress plans 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from Jan 14
- Suspecting 'possible terror attack', Israel issues travel warning for India
- Israel Embassy blast: 2 youths caught on CCTV, security beefed up in Delhi
- Rajamahendravaram: Sandeep Sharma performs Avadhānam
- It's my dream to turn 2 cr SHG women into ‘lakhpatis': Modi
New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has raised interest rates on certain fixed deposits (FDs) by up to 0.5 per cent with immediate effect. The bank has hiked the interest rate on deposits maturing between 7 days to 45 days to 3.50 per cent from 3 per cent. SBI raised the interest rate on tenure of 46 days to 179 days to 4.75 per cent from 4.50 per cent.
The bank has also hiked the interest rate on tenure of 180 days to 210 days from 5.25 per cent to 5.75 per cent. For FDs maturing 211 days to less than one year, the interest rate has been raised to 6 per cent from 5.75 per cent. On deposits maturing between three years to less than five years, the interest rate has been increased to 6.75 from 6.50 per cent.
