SBI Life further deepens insurance accessibility for consumers across Telangana

SBI Life Insurance, one of India’s most trusted private life insurance providers, deepens insurance accessibility for consumers in Telangana by inaugurating a new branch office in the state. This development reaffirms the company’s steadfast dedication to empowering individuals through need-based insurance solutions that secure not just lives—but livelihoods and legacies.

The newly inaugurated branch in Hyderabad, located at the 4th Floor, Bajjuri Plaza,D No : 6-1-280/2/A, Walker town, Padmaraonagar, Secunderabad, Hyderabad District, was inaugurated by Mr. Abhishek Kar Majumdar, Regional Director – Telangana, SBI Life Insurance, in the distinguished company of P Vamseedhar Reddy, RM Agency; B Sai Baba, DRM-SM, and other distinguished dignitaries.

This strategic expansion directly supports the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (IRDAI) visionary goal of “Insurance for All by 2047.” By extending physical presence across both urban and semi-urban localities, SBI Life aims to bridge the protection gap, fostering a culture of financial preparedness and risk mitigation across communities.

With an expansive network of over 55 operational branches across Telangana, SBI Life is deeply embedded in the state’s financial landscape. The newly inaugurated branch office will offer a full suite of services, including policy issuance and servicing, premium renewals, and dedicated support for claims, etc —ensuring a seamless, responsive, and trustworthy experience for every customer.

As SBI Life advances its growth trajectory, it remains anchored in its purpose: to enable individuals and families to live secure, confident, and fulfilled lives. By safeguarding the needs and aspirations of loved ones, it empowers individuals to pursue their dreams. This expansion is more than a geographic milestone—it reaffirms SBI Life’s role as a trusted partner in life’s critical moments.