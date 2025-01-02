  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Sebi sets new compliance framework for listed firms

Sebi sets new compliance framework for listed firms
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi has rolled out a new compliance framework for listed entities, introducing integrated filing for governance...

New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi has rolled out a new compliance framework for listed entities, introducing integrated filing for governance and financial disclosures, which will be applicable for filings to be done for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.The latest move aims to reduce compliance burdens by unifying multiple periodic filing requirements into a single system.

“In order to facilitate ease of filing and compliance for listed entities, it has been decided to introduce Integrated Filing, in terms of...the LODR Regulations, for the following governance and financial related periodic filings required under the LODR, which shall be applicable for the filings to be done for the quarter ending December 31, 2024 and thereafter,” the regulator said.

The regulator incorporates recommendations from an expert committee, which was set up to review the Sebi’s LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) norms. Under the new system, governance-related filings such as statements on investor grievance redressal and corporate governance compliance must now be submitted within 30 days of the quarter’s end.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick