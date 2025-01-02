Sebi sets new compliance framework for listed firms

New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi has rolled out a new compliance framework for listed entities, introducing integrated filing for governance and financial disclosures, which will be applicable for filings to be done for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.The latest move aims to reduce compliance burdens by unifying multiple periodic filing requirements into a single system.

“In order to facilitate ease of filing and compliance for listed entities, it has been decided to introduce Integrated Filing, in terms of...the LODR Regulations, for the following governance and financial related periodic filings required under the LODR, which shall be applicable for the filings to be done for the quarter ending December 31, 2024 and thereafter,” the regulator said.

The regulator incorporates recommendations from an expert committee, which was set up to review the Sebi’s LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) norms. Under the new system, governance-related filings such as statements on investor grievance redressal and corporate governance compliance must now be submitted within 30 days of the quarter’s end.