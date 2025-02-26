Live
Just In
Sensex, Nifty settle in opposite directions
Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 147 points in a range-bound trade on Tuesday, ending its five-day slide on the back of buying in financial and FMCG shares.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 147.71 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 74,602.12 with 17 of its constituents ending higher and 13 with losses. During the day, it rallied 330.67 points or 0.44 per cent to 74,785.08. The broader Nifty of NSE, however, fell for the sixth day, slipping by 5.80 points or 0.03 per cent to finish at 22,547.55 due to fag-end selling in pharma, metal and IT shares.
Prashanth Tapse, senior V-P (research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said: “Benchmark indices ended mixed in a lacklustre trading session as weak Asian cues further cautioned investors.