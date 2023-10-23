Live
- Durga Puja: Rain spoils festive mood in Kolkata
- S.Korea to make contingency plans as China curbs graphite exports
- 222 people abducted by Hamas during deadly assault: Israel military
- Israeli Minister threatens to 'wipe' Iran, Hezbollah 'off the Face of Earth'
- Essential Winter Skincare Tips
- Bengal ration distribution case: ED traces Hawala links of arrested bizman
- Wagh Bakri Tea Group scion Parag Desai dies after injury in mishap involving strays
- Dussehra 2023: When is Vijayadashami? Know The Date, History, Muhurat Puja, Meaning, and Celebration
- Navratri 2023 Day 9: Who Is Maa Siddhidatri? Maha Navami Puja Vidhi, Aarti, Meaning, Shubh Muhurat, Bhog
- Sensex now down more than 700 points
Just In
Sensex now down more than 700 points
BSE Sensex is down sharply by 703 points at 64,693 points on Monday with metal stocks leading the fall.
New Delhi: BSE Sensex is down sharply by 703 points at 64,693 points on Monday with metal stocks leading the fall.
Metal stocks lead the losses with JSW Steel and Tata Steel down more than 2 per cent.
TCS, Indusind Bank, Tata Motors, Wipro are also down more than 2 per cent.
Small cap stocks which have been the outperformers of this year’s market rally came under selling pressure on Monday.
BSE Small Cap Index is one of the biggest losers in trade, down 3.7 per cent. BSE 250 Small Cap Index is down 2.2 per cent.
Even as the headline indices have taken a knock, small and mid cap stocks had survived the selling pressure and outperformed the headline indices.
According to Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC)’s Global Market Snapshot report, Nifty Midcap 150 outperformed all major indexes in September by rising 3.04 per cent.
It has risen by 12.98 per cent, 33.37 per cent, 29.92 per cent in the last three months, six months and one year, respectively.
Similarly, Nifty Smallcap 250 has also performed well during the same period rising by 15.99 per cent, 39.17 per cent, 32.96 per cent in the last three months, six months and one year, respectively.