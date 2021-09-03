September 3: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex that climbed above 58,000-mark closed 277.41 points or 0.48 per cent high at 58,129.95.
- The Nifty 50 surged 89.45 points or 0.52 per cent to end at 17,323.60.
Equity markets climbed to lifetime highs on Friday, September 3, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex that climbed above 58,000-mark closed 277.41 points or 0.48 per cent high at 58,129.95. The Nifty 50 surged 89.45 points or 0.52 per cent to end at 17,323.60. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Reliance
|2389.65
|4.15
|2310
|2395
|2302.5
|ONGC
|123.4
|4
|119.95
|123.5
|118.8
|Coal India
|146.6
|3.53
|141.9
|147.15
|141.75
|Titan
|2021
|2.74
|1970.1
|2024.4
|1970.1
|IOC
|112.95
|2.54
|110.7
|113.5
|110.1
|Hero MotoCorp
|2799
|2.51
|2732
|2813.95
|2732
|BPCL
|491.05
|2.34
|483
|494
|480.2
|Eicher Motors
|2793
|2.19
|2738.65
|2857
|2713
|Bajaj Auto
|3764.25
|1.16
|3726
|3809.5
|3725
|Maruti
|6869
|1.12
|6770
|6958
|6751.6
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|HDFC Life
|734
|-3.29
|738.95
|747.75
|727.2
|Cipla
|941
|-1.49
|956.1
|963
|930.65
|Bharti Airtel
|657.7
|-1.32
|668
|669.6
|654
|Hindustan Unilever
|2772
|-1.04
|2802.2
|2808.75
|2756
|HDFC
|2755.5
|-0.8
|2768.1
|2784.15
|2742.1
|HDFC Bank
|1576.55
|-0.78
|1586.1
|1598
|1568.3
|IndusInd Bank
|1005.1
|-0.5
|1010
|1028.65
|996.55
|UltraTech Cement
|7918
|-0.44
|7995
|8029.5
|7872
|Tata Consumers
|868.05
|-0.39
|873.55
|873.55
|862.15
|Axis Bank
|799.65
|-0.38
|804.5
|809.9
|787.7
