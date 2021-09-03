September 3: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Equity markets climbed to lifetime highs on Friday, September 3, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex that climbed above 58,000-mark closed 277.41 points or 0.48 per cent high at 58,129.95. The Nifty 50 surged 89.45 points or 0.52 per cent to end at 17,323.60. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Reliance 2389.65 4.15 2310 2395 2302.5 ONGC 123.4 4 119.95 123.5 118.8 Coal India 146.6 3.53 141.9 147.15 141.75 Titan 2021 2.74 1970.1 2024.4 1970.1 IOC 112.95 2.54 110.7 113.5 110.1 Hero MotoCorp 2799 2.51 2732 2813.95 2732 BPCL 491.05 2.34 483 494 480.2 Eicher Motors 2793 2.19 2738.65 2857 2713 Bajaj Auto 3764.25 1.16 3726 3809.5 3725 Maruti 6869 1.12 6770 6958 6751.6

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low HDFC Life 734 -3.29 738.95 747.75 727.2 Cipla 941 -1.49 956.1 963 930.65 Bharti Airtel 657.7 -1.32 668 669.6 654 Hindustan Unilever 2772 -1.04 2802.2 2808.75 2756 HDFC 2755.5 -0.8 2768.1 2784.15 2742.1 HDFC Bank 1576.55 -0.78 1586.1 1598 1568.3 IndusInd Bank 1005.1 -0.5 1010 1028.65 996.55 UltraTech Cement 7918 -0.44 7995 8029.5 7872 Tata Consumers 868.05 -0.39 873.55 873.55 862.15 Axis Bank 799.65 -0.38 804.5 809.9 787.7



