  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

September 3: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
x

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 (FIle/Photo)

Highlights

  • The S&P BSE Sensex that climbed above 58,000-mark closed 277.41 points or 0.48 per cent high at 58,129.95.
  • The Nifty 50 surged 89.45 points or 0.52 per cent to end at 17,323.60.

Equity markets climbed to lifetime highs on Friday, September 3, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex that climbed above 58,000-mark closed 277.41 points or 0.48 per cent high at 58,129.95. The Nifty 50 surged 89.45 points or 0.52 per cent to end at 17,323.60. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Reliance 2389.65 4.15 2310 2395 2302.5
ONGC 123.4 4 119.95 123.5 118.8
Coal India 146.6 3.53 141.9 147.15 141.75
Titan 2021 2.74 1970.1 2024.4 1970.1
IOC 112.95 2.54 110.7 113.5 110.1
Hero MotoCorp 2799 2.51 2732 2813.95 2732
BPCL 491.05 2.34 483 494 480.2
Eicher Motors 2793 2.19 2738.65 2857 2713
Bajaj Auto 3764.25 1.16 3726 3809.5 3725
Maruti 6869 1.12 6770 6958 6751.6

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
HDFC Life 734 -3.29 738.95 747.75 727.2
Cipla 941 -1.49 956.1 963 930.65
Bharti Airtel 657.7 -1.32 668 669.6 654
Hindustan Unilever 2772 -1.04 2802.2 2808.75 2756
HDFC 2755.5 -0.8 2768.1 2784.15 2742.1
HDFC Bank 1576.55 -0.78 1586.1 1598 1568.3
IndusInd Bank 1005.1 -0.5 1010 1028.65 996.55
UltraTech Cement 7918 -0.44 7995 8029.5 7872
Tata Consumers 868.05 -0.39 873.55 873.55 862.15
Axis Bank 799.65 -0.38 804.5 809.9 787.7


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X