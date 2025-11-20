  1. Home
SeQuent–Viyash merger gets NCLT approval

  • Created On:  20 Nov 2025 10:23 AM IST
SeQuent Scientific Ltd., a leading global animal health company, and Hyderabad-based Viyash Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., an integrated pharmaceutical manufacturer, have received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for their proposed merger, paving the way for the creation of India’s largest animal health enterprise.

The NCLT’s clearance marks a major milestone for both companies, setting the stage for a combined entity with the scale, capabilities and financial strength to accelerate its global ambitions.

