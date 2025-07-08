Services sector propelling economy towards $5-trn goal

New Delhi: India’s service sector is demonstrating a significant role in the country’s journey towards becoming a $5 trillion economy, a report said on Monday. For decades, the sector has not only been contributing massively to India’s gross domestic product (GDP), but has also become the key driving force to the nation’s economy, rising from 40 per cent contribution in GDP in the 1990s to accounting for 55 per cent gross value added (GVA) in FY25, according to the Axis Mutual Fund’s ‘Service Sector Report’.

“From contributing approximately 40 per cent of India’s GDP in the early 1990s, the service sector surged to account for 50.6 per cent of India’s gross value added (GVA) in FY14. This dominance has only amplified, reaching an estimated 55 per cent in FY25,” the report stated. All verticals of the service sectors, including information technology (IT) services, finance and banking, healthcare, telecommunications, and e-commerce, have shown immense growth in the last two decades.