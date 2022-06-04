Servotech begins super distributorship program in Rajasthan

Mumbai, June 04 Servotech Power Systems Limited, a Delhi-based provider of end-to-end solar solutions, has started a super distributorship program in Jaipur and signed an MoU with Leelmax Power Solution to extend its partner network in Rajasthan.

On this occasion, Servotech's Vice President Channel Sales Kulbir Singh noted, "Servotech being the leading manufacturer of complete solar solutions has long being delivering several major solar projects in India. Segueing into channel sales will surely ensure greater product outreach and spread solar energy in towns and villages to contribute towards reducing carbon emissions and shaping a better ecosystem for the world. Since Rajasthan is a major solar hub, this will help us take the first step in the right direction of achieving our goal of greener and smarter living."

Servotech's Sr GM - Mahesh Rawat opined, "We've started our super distributor in Jaipur, Rajasthan and will be supplying our complete product range to all districts of Rajasthan. This will help in immediate reach and spread of products and will augment speedy after-sales operations. A similar model will be replicated in states of Maharashtra and Gujarat aligning with company's vision, strategy, and yearly targets."

One of their latest partners Bhanvarlal Leel, Director of Leelmax Power Solution, remarked, "We are delighted to associate with a major player like Servotech Power Systems Ltd. This will help our firm to increase sales, and in assuring that the customers are offered the best of both worlds: best-class product quality of Servotech and superior services through Leelmax."