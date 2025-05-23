Live
Shahid Kapoor new brand face of Vogue Eyewear
Hyderabad: Vogue Eyewear proudly welcomes Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor as its new brand ambassador, marking an exciting new chapter for the iconic eyewear brand. Shahid joins longstanding brand ambassador Taapsee Pannu in a visually captivating campaign film that emphasises Vogue Eyewear’s commitment to individuality, self-expression, and personal style.
“Style to me has always been about self-expression without boundaries. I’m excited to join Vogue Eyewear and to be part of its campaign, that encourages people to be themselves, unapologetically and without rules,” said Shahid Kapoor.
Echoing this spirit, Taapsee Pannu added: “Working with Vogue Eyewear has always been about embracing who I am — unfiltered and free”. She also shared her excitement about the collaboration in the new campaign, “Together we hope to inspire more people to own their style, their way.”
In a world where conformity often takes center stage, the campaign reinforcesbrand ethos through the lens of the ‘No Rules Club’ and celebrates those who live life on their own terms.The film reaffirms that being true to oneself is the only rule that matters. In a striking film set within a modern, gallery-inspired space, Shahid and Taapsee share a dynamic blend of playful banter and introspective moments.