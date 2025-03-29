Shaping India’s Financial Landscape with Trust, Empowerment, and Community

In the ever-evolving world of financial services, NJ Group has emerged as a beacon of integrity and innovation. Founded in 1994 by visionary entrepreneurs Neeraj Choksi and Jinesh Desai, this Surat-based organisation has revolutionised the financial landscape while touching the lives of millions across India.

"Our journey started with a simple yet profound mission—to bridge the gap between financial services and the common man," says Neeraj Choksi. "We believed that trust, value, and a customer-centric approach would be the foundation of something truly impactful."

Their journey was anything but easy. The early years were marked by challenges and hurdles, yet the duo remained steadfast in their commitment. "Perseverance and a focus on excellence were our guiding principles," reflects Jinesh Desai. Their defining moment arrived in 2003 with the launch of NJ Wealth, a pioneering financial products distribution network. Today, NJ Wealth is one of India's largest, managing an impressive Assets Under Management (AUM) exceeding ₹2,21,784 crore.

However, what truly sets NJ Group apart is its vision. Neeraj and Jinesh recognised early on that financial literacy is a powerful tool for transformation. "At a time when financial decision-making was overwhelming for many families, we wanted to educate and empower them," explains Choksi. "It wasn’t just about making profits; it was about equipping individuals with the knowledge they needed to take control of their financial future."

With this philosophy in mind, NJ Group spearheaded several initiatives to enhance financial literacy and inclusion. Their programs demystify financial products and educate people on the importance of investments and planning. "Empowering individuals with information is central to our approach," notes Desai. "As we uplift communities, we help people achieve their aspirations."

At the heart of NJ Group’s success is its thriving workforce of 2,291 dedicated employees. "Collaboration and innovation are deeply ingrained in our culture," says Choksi. "Our team shares our vision, and together, we work towards a future where financial empowerment is accessible to all."

As NJ Group celebrates over three decades of excellence, its founders’ journey stands as an inspiration for entrepreneurs and businesses alike. "The true measure of success isn’t just in numbers; it’s in the lives we touch," reflects Desai. "Our legacy is built on trust and empowerment, and we hope it continues to inspire future generations."

NJ Group remains a guiding light in a world filled with financial complexities, illuminating the path toward financial well-being. With an unshakable foundation, they prove that when trust and empowerment take center stage, new heights of success become attainable for all.