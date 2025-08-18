Shreeji Shipping Global IPO 2025: Dates, Price, GMP & How to Subscribe

Shreeji Shipping Global is launching its ₹410 crore IPO from August 19–21, 2025. The price band is ₹240–₹252, and it is a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares.

Share Allocation: QIBs 50%, Retail 35%, NIIs 15%.

Use of Funds: ₹251.2 crore for fleet expansion, ₹23 crore for debt repayment, remainder for general purposes.

Investment: Lot size 58 shares; minimum investment ₹13,920.

Promoters & Managers: Promoters – Ashokkumar Haridas & Laland Jitendra Haridas Lal; Lead Manager – Beeline Capital Advisors; Registrar – Bigshare Services.

Dates: Allotment on August 22, listing on BSE & NSE on August 26.

GMP: Shares trading at ₹25 premium in the grey market.