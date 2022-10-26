Shriram Automall auctions used vehicles worth Rs 145 cr

Hyderabad: Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL), India's largest phygital market place for used vehicles and equipment during its mega Diwali auction week that was organised from 17- 22October, hasgenerated business worth Rs 145 crore.

Over 120 auctions were conducted in this week-long celebration at more than 120 locations pan India that recorded footfalls of over 17,000 customers to let customers bid for their choice of used vehicles & equipment.Over 28,000 used vehicles, equipment and other assets were displayed and ramped.

Sameer Malhotra, Director and CEO, SAMIL, said: "It's delightful to see the grand success of SAMIL Mega Diwali Auction Week. We presented a golden opportunity to our esteemed customers to bring home used vehicles & equipment of their choice and lead a prosperous business. At over 120 locations, more than 120 auctions were organised during the Mega Diwali Auction Week and celebrated the festival of lights."

Sameer adds: "We offered Phygital, Physical and Online route to our customers to bid for the vehicles of their choice. Hereby, we present our wholehearted gratitude to our customers and Samilians for making this once-in-a-year event a memorable one."

Customers also participated in Live auctions on MySAMIL mobile App.