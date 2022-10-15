SIA launches Airbus A350-900 services from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced theintroduction of its A350-900 medium haul wide-body aircraft on the Hyderabad to Singapore sector here on Friday. SIA will operate daily flights between Hyderabad and Singapore, with the A350 services operating every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The inaugural service SQ 523 will depart from Hyderabad International Airport at 11.10 pm on 30 October 2022.

Sy Yen Chen, General Manager (India), Singapore Airlines, said: "We are delighted to enhance our services to Hyderabad with our wide-body A350 aircraft. This is a significant milestone for us as it reinforces our commitment to the market, more so after Silk Air's integration with Singapore Airlines a year ago. Furthermore, the introduction of a wide-body aircraft on this sector also opens up a wider range of opportunities and capabilities forSIA Cargo."

The Singapore Airlines A350-900 features higher ceilings, larger windows, an extra widebody delivering more space and comfort. Fitted with SIA's regional Business Class and Economy Class cabin products, the A350-900 medium haul Business Class cabin has 40 lie-flat seats, while the Economy Class cabin has 263 seats arranged.

The Airline will continue to operate its B737-8 narrow-body services through the remainder of the week. From 30 October 2022, SIA will restore 100 per cent of its pre-pandemicfrequency from India, and will operate 96 flights weekly from 8 cities across the country.