Live
- Chhattisgarh HC defers hearing on Chaitanya Baghel’s plea, ED to file reply in two weeks
- Cyberabad Traffic Police Urges Early Logout, WFH Amid Heavy Rain Forecast
- Flash Floods Hit Warangal, Hanmakonda After 200mm Rainfall Overnight
- Hydroponic cannabis valued at Rs 7 crore seized at Coimbatore Airport, two arrested
- Release of nuns: Catholic Church, CPI(M) spar in Kerala over Archbishop's praise of HM Shah
- Copper futures gain on higher spot demand
- ‘It’s a dream come true’: Chelsea’s Caicedo looking forward to UCL nights at Stamford Bridge
- Silver futures rise on fresh positions
- Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets
- Akkshith Sukhija breaks away from his ‘sanskari’ image with new OTT show
Silver futures rise on fresh positions
Highlights
Silver prices on Tuesday climbed Rs 423 to Rs 1,13,719 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets. On the Multi Commodity...
Silver prices on Tuesday climbed Rs 423 to Rs 1,13,719 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery appreciated Rs 423 or 0.37 per cent to Rs 1,13,719 per kg in a business turnover of 15,593 lots.
Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.
However, silver was trading 0.83 per cent higher at USD 37.92 per ounce in New York.
Next Story