Silver futures rise on fresh positions

Silver prices on Tuesday climbed Rs 423 to Rs 1,13,719 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery appreciated Rs 423 or 0.37 per cent to Rs 1,13,719 per kg in a business turnover of 15,593 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

However, silver was trading 0.83 per cent higher at USD 37.92 per ounce in New York.