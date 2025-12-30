  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Silver likely to touch `2.46L per kg: Report

  • Created On:  30 Dec 2025 7:45 AM IST
Silver likely to touch `2.46L per kg: Report
X

New Delhi: The silver market underwent a decisive structural shift in 2025, driven by prolonged physical supply deficits, inventory depletion and policy‑led supply constraints, a report said on Monday. The report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd predicted that silver would touch Rs 2,46,000 per kg in the domestic market. The brokerage continues "to maintain a buy-on-dips approach with a staggered investment strategy."

"While the initial target of $75 on COMEX has been achieved, the firm reiterates its target of $77 on COMEX, equivalent to Rs 2,46,000 on the domestic market, with further revisions dependent on evolving market conditions," the report said.

The rally was not merely speculative but reflected "deep stresses between paper pricing mechanisms and physical availability," with mounting physical tightness and declining exchange inventories reinforcing that the rally is structural rather than cyclical.

Tags

Silver Price ForecastCommodity MarketPhysical Supply DeficitMotilal Oswal ReportPrecious Metals
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

CM hands over Rs 1 cr cheque to kin of deceased excise cop

CM hands over Rs 1 cr cheque to kin of deceased excise cop

National News

More
Share it
X