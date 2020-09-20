X
Simanchala Dash Appointed As Advisor To IMF Executive Director

International Monetary Fund

Highlights

Simanchala Dash has been appointed for a period of three years

The government has approved the proposal to appoint Simanchala Dash as an advisor to Executive Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Washington.

He has been appointed for a period of three years.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in an order, "The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approves proposal for appointment of Simanchala Dash as an advisor to Executive Director, IMF, Washington DC for a period of three years."

