Sitharaman meets US-India strategic partnership forum delegation, discusses investment climate

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met a delegation of the US-India strategic partnership forum and discussed boosting trade and investment climate.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met with a delegation led by Mr. @JohnTChambers, Chairman, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum @USISPForum, comprising of business leaders and senior executives, in New Delhi, today. Discussion during the meeting revolved around the India-US strategic partnership, boosting trade and investment climate based on shared interests in global security, stability, and economic prosperity," the Finance Ministry posted on 'X'.

"FM @nsitharaman highlighted various initiatives taken by Govt of India led by Prime Minister @narendramodi that has laid the foundation for the Indian economy to support growth at its full potential. FM also highlighted India's success in achieving Nationally Determined Goals #NDCs by using its own funds in combatting #ClimateChange, as committed in Paris Agreement," the post added.

She also stated that significant investment opportunities are available in infrastructure sector and the Indian government has taken various steps to facilitate investments in infrastructure and other sectors of national importance.

Sitharaman further said that the government of India offers policy certainty and political stability coupled with skilled manpower and high digital tech adaption rate resulting in wide opportunities for investments in the country.