SkyWalker ortho robotic system launched at Arete Hospitals

Arete Hospitals, Hyderabad, has become the first medical institution in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to introduce the SkyWalker Orthopedic Robotic System in collaboration with US headquartered MicroPort Orthopedics Inc., for knee replacement surgery, marking a significant milestone in the region's healthcare landscape.

"Arete Hospitals has always been committed to integrating innovations that make a real difference for our patients," said Dr Pavan Kumar Reddy, Medical Director & HOD- Critical Care, Arete Hospitals. "The launch of this system is another milestone in our pursuit of clinical excellence at Arete Hospitals, and we are proud to be the first to bring this technology to the twin states. Arete Hospitals is built on the premise of positivity, efficiency & proficiency and advanced medical technology adoption is at our core” added Dr Reddy.

Dr Prabhat Reddy Lakkireddi, Director - Orthopaedics Arthroscopy, Sports Injuries, Robotic & Joint Replacement Surgery, Arete Hospitals, Hyderabad, said, "The system gives us real-time data for joint line reconstruction and ligament balancing, while the NitrX Evolution implant provides remarkable stability and function. We've seen smoother recoveries, better range of motion, and excellent functional outcomes in our initial cases with SkyWalker”.

The system is designed to work with the NitrX Evolution implant, enabling accuracy and sub-millimeter precision in knee joint alignment. This combination provides personalised outcomes, faster recovery, and longevity. Dr Mukesh Parmar, Senior Director and General Manager, South Asia, MicroPort Orthopedics, said, "The choice of implant is as critical as the robotic platform itself, because it stays with the patient for life. The new implant has shown excellent clinical outcomes, and when paired with the system, it creates a powerful combination that empowers surgeons and delivers customised and consistently favourable patient outcomes.