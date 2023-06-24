SNS Developers: Exceptional Homes and Investments

Hyderabad: With a strong focus on meeting diverse customer needs, SNS Developers has established itself as a trusted provider of exceptional homes and lucrative investment properties. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in their comprehensive services, ranging from land acquisition to collaborating with renowned architects, designers, and construction experts, as well as delivering exceptional sales and after-sales support.

K. Srikanth Reddy, a prominent figure in the real estate industry, assumes the role of Chairman and Managing Director at SNS Developers, spearheading their latest accomplishments. Under his visionary leadership, the company has successfully acquired more than 100 acres of land dedicated to both residential and commercial developments, totaling over 1 million square feet of constructed space.

The project ‘Majestic Farms’ at Kolanupaka, boasts several highlights that contribute to its appeal. It features a striking main entrance with a beautiful arch, along with well-planned 30 and 30 feet internal roads. The availability of electricity and water bores ensures convenience for residents, while the fencing around the entire boundary provides security and privacy. With round-the-clock security measures in place, residents can enjoy a safe living environment. The project adheres to 100 percent Vaasthu principles and holds clear title deeds, instilling confidence in potential buyers. Other notable features include curbing stones, way-boats, a drip irrigation system, and a dedicated children's play area, ensuring a wholesome living experience. Each Gunta measures 121 square yards, offering ample space for future homeowners.

In terms of location, the project benefits from being situated in a tourism hub and enjoys easy access to the Alair to Siddipet 100 Feet Road. It is conveniently located near the Alair Railway Station, making commuting hassle-free.

The renowned Yadadri Temple is a mere 15-minute drive away, while the Warangal Highway can be reached in just 6 minutes. Siddulagutta and Bachannapet are within a 10-minute drive, and the Siddipet Highway is a mere 1 kilometer away. Additionally, the project is located beside the Kolanupaka Jain Temple and is approximately a 60-minute drive from Uppal Ring Road. The Alair Junction is situated approximately 7 kilometres away, adding to the project’s accessibility.

Additional charges apply for specific property orientations, such as an extra Rs.200/- per sq yd for east-facing properties, Rs.300/- per sq yd for any corner properties, and Rs.400/- per sq yd for properties situated on the north and east corners. Conversion and registration expenses are to be borne by the customer.