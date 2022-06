Solar open access additions grow 22% during Jan-Mar

New Delhi: The solar open access installations in India grew by 22 per cent at 513 megawatt (MW) in January-March 2022, according to a report by Mercom India.

As of March 2022, cumulative installed solar open access capacity in the open access market was over 5.7 GW, the research firm said in its latest report. Solar power through 'open access' is an arrangement where a power producer establishes a solar power plant and signs a medium/long term power purchase agreement with a consumer. To further accelerate India's renewable energy programmes, the government on Tuesday notified the Green Open Access Rules 2022.

These rules are notified for promoting generation, purchase and consumption of green energy including through waste-to-energy plants. It enables a simplified procedure for the open access to green power, the Ministry of Power said. "In Q1 2022 (January-March), India added 513 MW of solar open access capacity, 58 per cent higher QoQ compared to 324 MW installed in Q4 2021. YoY, the installations increased 22 per cent compared to 422 MW in Q1 2021," the report titled 'Mercom India Solar Open Access Market Report Q1 2022' said.

As of March 2022, the cumulative installed solar capacity in the open access market was over 5.7 GW, the report said, adding that over 2 GW capacity of open access solar projects was under development in the country during the said period.