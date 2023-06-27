Sony unveils new TV lineup at Bajaj Electronics

Hyderabad: Bajaj Electronics announced the launch of Sony 2023 Bravia XR TV lineup, with cognitive processor XR, for the ultimate home entertainment experience. The three new models – A80L XR OLED, X95L XR Mini LED and X90L XR Full Array LED – are equipped with features to provide consumers with an immersive experience for watching movies, streaming apps gaming and more.

Karan Bajaj, CEO of Bajaj Electronics, said: “We are extremely delighted to host the unveiling of Sony 2023 Bravia XR TV lineup at our store. I thank Tomohiro Nakashima, Director – Marketing, Sony India Pvt Ltd & Abhijith, MD, Business Head Telangana, Sony India Pvt Ltd for choosing Bajaj Electronics to unveil the latest Sony 2023 Bravia XR TV range.”

The latest TVs have the updated cognitive processor XR, featuring the all new XR clear image on select models, which improves noise reduction and clarity with motion, reducing blur and creating scenes bursting with action. The cognitive processor XR enables better backlight control for increased local dimming zones, increased brightness and decreased blooming.

Additionally, each model offers Acoustic Centre Sync, which synchronizes the TV’s audio system with the centre channel of a compatible Sony soundbar turning it into the centre speaker for the ultimate, immersive at-home experience. Each model also works with Sony soundbars to offer 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, which generates phantom speakers and sound field optimisation.

The new lineup also allows gamers to take their PlayStation 5 gaming to the next level with exclusive features for optimised picture quality while gaming and streaming. Other features include an easy-to-use game menu where gamers can tailor their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or motion blur reduction with quick access.

The game menu also allows users to increase the brightness in dark areas to easily spot objects and opponents with the black equalizer and can easily take aim on their opponents with six types of crosshairs. New this year is the ability to customize the size of the screen with the screen size feature to concentrate gaming with a smaller, focused screen.

Additionally, Sony is keeping its commitment to decreasing plastic usage through its Road to Zero initiative. To reduce environmental impact, Sony is working on multiple aspects of the product life cycle, such as reduction of virgin plastic use, improvement of transportation efficiency and reviewing energy consumption during use.