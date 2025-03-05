South African Tourism’s India Roadshow 2025: Bigger, Bolder, and Back with 40 exhibitors & 6 New Products

Reinforcing its commitment to the Indian market, South African Tourism proudly presents the 2025 edition of its annual India roadshow, aimed at promoting travel and tourism to the Rainbow Nation. The initiative continues to serve as a pivotal platform for engaging with Indian trade partners and strengthening tourism ties between the two nations. Taking place from 18th to 20th March, the event will be hosted across three key Indian cities – Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai.

As one of South Africa’s top priority markets, with India remaining a key focus for tourism growth, this year’s roadshow will offer stakeholders valuable business opportunities, immersive experiences, and direct engagement with the country's tourism industry leaders. Now in its 21st edition, the event will introduce a refreshed strategic vision for the Indian market, highlighting key trends and emerging opportunities. Led by Mr. Gcobani Mancotywa, Regional General Manager for Asia, Australasia, and the Middle East, South African Tourism, the roadshow aims to build on past successes and further accelerate Indian tourist arrivals. Strengthening ties with Indian trade buyers, the convention will feature over 40 prominent exhibitors from the Rainbow Nation, including 09 SMMEs, underscoring a commitment to inclusivity and business diversification. Notably, over 15 % of exhibitors will showcase new products and offerings, adding fresh dimensions to South Africa’s appeal.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Mancotywa said, “Our journey in the Indian market has been nothing short of exceptional. Our 2024 roadshow led to over 12,000 trade meetings, generating more than 160,000 immediate leads—a testament to the strong demand for South Africa. In 2024, India recorded 75,541 tourist arrivals to South Africa, marking a 79% recovery from pre-COVID levels. With strong momentum, we are setting our sights on a 16% increase in arrivals in 2025. Through this roadshow, we aim to deepen engagement with Indian travel trade partners, equipping them with the insights and tools needed to accelerate tourism growth”.

India is not only a vital source market for South African Tourism but also a key partner in long-term bilateral travel and trade collaborations. Addressing accessibility, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille recently announced the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, set to streamline visa applications for Indian travellers. Additionally, the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) portal now live will expedite group visa applications, facilitating a smoother travel process. Discussions are also ongoing to establish direct flight routes between India and South Africa, enhancing connectivity and boosting inbound tourism.

Looking ahead to 2025, South African Tourism remains focused on key consumer segments, including adventure seekers, luxury travellers, family vacationers, and MICE groups. India’s traveller demographic has evolved significantly, with an increase in visitors aged over 40 in 2024 and a rise in family travel to South Africa. The MICE segment remains a key priority, MICE and business travellers contributing to nearly 49.6% of Indian arrivals, out of which MICE alone attracts 20.2% of Indian visitors to SA and 29.4% Business Travellers.

As South Africa assumes the G20 Presidency in 2025, the nation is keen to strengthen global tourism alliances, promote sustainable travel, and expand enhanced cross-border opportunities. With growing accessibility, increased trade engagement, and innovative campaigns such as the ‘More & More’ brand initiative, South African Tourism remains committed to deepening its presence in the Indian market.