Sowmya Janu Inaugurates Hand to Hand Handloom Expo

Tollywood actress Sowmya Janu formally inaugurated the 5-day Hand to Hand Handloom Expo at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills. The event, organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala, aims to promote and support weavers by providing them with a platform to directly connect with consumers. The primary social objective of the exhibition is to bolster the handloom industry by offering weavers a market to showcase their craftsmanship. "Through these exhibitions, we have successfully created a substantial market for weavers, even in regions where such events are rare. The exhibition's goal is to deliver pure silk and cotton products directly from weavers to consumers, eliminating the need for intermediaries," said organiser Jayesh Kumar. The Expo will run until 24th August 2024, from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

