X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Business

SpiceJet to start 24 new domestic flights

SpiceJet to start 24 new domestic flights
x

SpiceJet to start 24 new domestic flights

Highlights

SpiceJet said on Thursday that it will start 24 new domestic flights in February from various cities including Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

New Delhi: SpiceJet said on Thursday that it will start 24 new domestic flights in February from various cities including Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

The airline said it would be the only airline to start flights on the Ajmer-Mumbai route and Ahmedabad-Amritsar route.

The new flights also include four new seasonal flights connecting Jaisalmer, the 'Golden City' of India, with Delhi and Ahmedabad, the airline said in a release.

The airline will also launch daily flights on the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru, Kolkata-Guwahati and Guwahati-Delhi routes.

Flights between Ahmedabad-Bagdogra-Ahmedabad and Chennai -Kolkata -Chennai will operate three days a week while flights from Patna will operate five days a week to Bengaluru and twice a week to Surat, the release said.

Also, flights from Surat to Chennai will operate four days a week, it said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X