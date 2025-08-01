Live
Sri Lotus Developers IPO Opens: Price, Dates, Subscription Details
Sri Lotus Developers IPO is open from July 30 to August 1, 2025. Backed by top investors, the real estate firm offers shares at ₹140–₹150. Know price band, anchor investors, and subscription status.
Real estate company Sri Lotus Developers initiated its IPO on July 30, 2025. People can buy shares until August 1. The share price is between ₹140 and ₹150.
Big Investors Already Bought Shares
Before the IPO opened, big investors like Tata Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund gave ₹237 crore to the company. They bought shares at ₹150 each. This shows they trust the company.
Company Builds Luxury Homes
Sri Lotus Developers builds big, expensive homes and offices in Mumbai. They have already finished many buildings. Right now, 5 projects are going on, and 11 more are planned.
People Are Buying Fast
Many people want to buy these shares. The IPO was 10 times full on day two. Experts say this is a good company for the future. Famous investors and movie stars also support it.