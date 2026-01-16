IIIT Hyderabad launches online Master of Science in Data Science

Hyderabad: International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H)’s Division of Flexible Learning (DFL) is launching the second edition of the online degree program: Master of Science in Data Science (MSc. DS).

The two-year, UGC-approved Master’s program is designed to provide rigorous academic training in data science while offering the flexibility of a fully online format. The program is tailored to meet the needs of working professionals and learners who cannot attend on-campus classes, enabling them to upskill without disrupting their careers. The program is designed to be flexible, allowing those enrolled up to 4 years to graduate.

Unlike traditional programs, the Online MSc. Data Science program does not require an entrance examination, opening the door for a wider pool of talented learners from diverse backgrounds. The curriculum combines sound theoretical knowledge with real-world applications, preparing graduates for high-demand roles in the rapidly evolving data science industry.

“This program has been launched as a response to the growing demand for accessible, high-quality education in data science,” said Prof. Venkatesh Choppella, Associate Dean of the Division of Flexible Learning at IIIT Hyderabad. “Our goal is to equip learners with the skills to excel in one of the fastest-growing sectors globally — without the barriers of location or rigid scheduling.”

Commenting on the new online Master's program, Prof Sandeep K. Shukla, Director, IIIT-H, said, “IIIT Hyderabad's UGC approved Master’s degree program in Data Science will enable students from all over India, as well as anywhere in the world, to get skilled in Data Science and be effective in the field, either in research or in their jobs. This is a recently launched program, and it has been approved by the UGC, and it will provide equivalent standing as any other Master's degree program to those who complete this program. We are happy that IIIT Hyderabad's Division of Flexible Learning is launching this course, and we invite all potential students to take advantage of it and get higher education from the comfort of their home or work.”

With the program’s flexible structure and industry-focused content, the Online MSc. The Data Science program aims to become a leading choice for aspiring data professionals across India and beyond.

Applications for the program are open till 12 February 2026. There is no application fee. Classes begin on 6 April 2026.