  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Standard Glass Lining files for Rs 600-cr IPO

Standard Glass Lining files for Rs 600-cr IPO
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: City-based Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regular Sebi to...

Hyderabad: City-based Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regular Sebi to raise Rs600 crore through an initial public offer (IPO). “The company will decide offer price, floor price and cap price in consultation with BRLMs (Book Running Leader Managers), and on the basis of assessment of market demand for the equity shares,” the company said in its draft. The shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

According to company’s DRHP, the public issue comprises a fresh issue of shares with a face value of Rs10, aggregating up to Rs250 crore and an offer for sale of 18.444 million shares of Rs10 each, aggregating up to Rs350 crore. Standard Glass manufactures specialized engineering equipment for pharmaceutical and chemical sectors in India, will raise the funds through 100 per cent book building process. It will use proceeds from this offer for capital expenditure, repayment of some existing loans, funding inorganic growth, and for general corporate purposes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X