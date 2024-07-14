Live
Just In
Star boy VJ Sunny enters the beauty salon business
Celebrities glitters at 1st hyderabad TBC Luxury Salon Launch party
Hyderabad: Actor, Bigg Boss fame star boy VJ Sunny has entered the beauty salon business. TBC Luxury Salon from Jordan, which provides styling to Bollywood and cricket celebrities like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik and Surya Kumar Yadav, has been established with star boy VJ Sunny in Madapur, Hyderabad. Many Tollywood heroes and Bigg Boss fame attended the launch party organized on this occasion.
The party was full of stars. On this occasion, VJ Sunny said that he is happy to bring TBC Luxury Salone, which is providing services with international standards, in Hyderabad. He said that he will bring a good salon to Hyderabad in Bigg Boss season 5..he said that his dream has come true.
Actors Srikanth, Tarun, Prince, Aadi, Ashwin, Samrat, Sushant, Bigg Boss Siri Srihan, Priyanka Jain, Deepti Sunaina, Nayani Pavani, Sri Satya, Manas, Amardeep, Shubhashree, Tasty Teja, Singers Aditi, Satvik, Amala Chebo. Attended.