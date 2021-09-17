Startup Telangana portal launched

Hyderabad: To further fuel a holistic support mechanism for startups, a one-stop portal- Startup Telangana was launched by Minister for ITE&C, KT Rama Rao along with the chief guest Rekha Menon, Chairperson, NASSCOM, BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder of Cyient, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to ITE&C, and Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer of the State.

The portal aims to be the one-stop destination for the entire startup ecosystem of Telangana.

The portal will cater to all startup-related services in a time-bound manner, including startup recognition, grievance redressal, mentorship, and incentive disbursement mechanism.

Also, it will act as a central place for knowledge dissemination about the State's support to the startups. Accurate and detailed information about the startup ecosystem of Telangana and all related GOs, policies, circulars, and schemes are available on the portal.