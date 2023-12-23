States get Rs 72,961-cr addl tax devolution

New Delhi: The Central government has authorised the release of an additional installment of tax devolution amounting to Rs72,961.21 crore to strengthen the hands of State governments for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

This installment is in addition to the tax devolution installment due to states on January 10, 2024, and the installment of Rs72,961.21 crore already released on 11 December 2023, the statement added.